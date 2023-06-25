Rangeley Land Trust & School partner for water skills

RANGELEY – Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and the Rangeley Lakes Regional School partnered this spring to teach kindergarteners through 5th and 9th – 10th grades water safety skills and how to canoe. RLRS Physical Education teacher Lindsay Richards and RLHT’s Amanda Laliberte thought outside the box by partnering with RLHT to get over 120 kids on the water.

Students spent time on land learning the five basic strokes, the parts of the canoe, and how to enter and exit. They also demonstrated that they know how to fit a lifejacket properly and can use water safety hand signals.

After practicing, each grade took to Haley Pond for first-hand experience. Most were excited, some were hesitant, and overall, everyone enjoyed being outside learning. Registered Maine Guides Nini Christensen and Seth Laliberte provided on-water support.

RLRS and RLHT plan to continue their partnership, building on these skills and connecting our students to the region’s natural resources.

About Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust: RLHT has conserved 16,250 acres in the Rangeley Lakes Region, with 35 miles of recreational trails for everyone to explore. The conservation areas are accessible from dawn to dusk for exploration, hiking, photography, birding, family outings, inspiration, and adventure. Visit rlht.org to learn more.