Rangeley Land Trust to hold 4th Rangeley Birding Festival June 10-12



RANGELEY – Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust is pleased to announce the 4th annual Rangeley Birding Festival, to be held in person this June 10-12, 2022.

Throughout the weekend, world-class guides will share their knowledge of rich birdlife that flourishes at the intersection of the northern forest, stunning, clear lakes, and the High Peaks of western Maine. The Rangeley Lakes region is the premier birding destination for rare and sought-after species in New England. Rangeley provides a convenient hub for northern specialties like black-backed woodpecker, spruce grouse, boreal chickadee, and breeding warblers, including Cape May, bay-breasted, and mourning. One of the trips-a day hike on Saddleback Mountain–will focus on Bicknell’s of North America’s most localized breeders.

The John Bicknell Award for Conservation and Birding recipient will be named on Saturday, and Cameron Cox, of Avocet Birding Courses, will give the keynote speech at The Rangeley Inn.

While other festivals hope to catch birds as they migrate, birds have reached their destination in Rangeley and are on their territory. Birds are more reliable and display different behaviors than while migrating.

“The RBF is the perfect environment to learn to bird and hone the skills you already have,” said Amanda Laliberte, program director. For more information about the Rangeley Birding Festival, visit rangeleybirdingfestival.com.

RLHT has conserved over 16,000 acres in the Rangeley Lakes Region, with 39 miles of recreational trails for everyone to explore, including the Rangeley Lakes Birding Trail. Open from dawn to dusk; the conservation areas are accessible for exploration, hiking, photography, birding, family outings, inspiration, and adventure. Visit rlht.org to learn more.