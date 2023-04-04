Rangeley Land Trust to hold 5th Rangeley Birding Festival

RANGELEY – Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust is pleased to announce the 5th annual Rangeley Birding Festival, which will be held in person on June 9-11, 2022.

Throughout the weekend, world-class guides will share their knowledge of rich birdlife that flourishes at the intersection of the northern forest, stunning clear lakes, and the High Peaks of western Maine. The Rangeley Lakes region is New England’s premier birding destination for rare and sought-after species. Rangeley provides a convenient hub to find northern specialties like Black-backed Woodpecker, Spruce Grouse, Boreal Chickadee, and breeding warblers, including Cape May, Bay-breasted, and Mourning.

“The festival is intentionally small and friendly! It’s the perfect opportunity to learn to bird well with world-class guides or to check off the lifers on your list,” said Amanda Laliberte, festival coordinator. “One of the trips- a day hike on Saddleback Mountain – will focus on one of North America’s most localized breeders, the Bicknell’s Thrush, but most trips are a half day and not nearly as rigorous as hiking down Saddleback!”

The John Bicknell Award for Birding Conservation recipient will be named on Saturday, and there will be a keynote speech at The Rangeley Inn.

While other festivals hope to catch birds as they migrate, birds have reached their destination in Rangeley and are on their territory. Birds are more reliable and display different behaviors while migrating.

For more information about the Rangeley Birding Festival, visit rangeleybirdingfestival.com.