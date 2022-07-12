Rangeley Region Guides and Sportmens Association holds first Kids’ Fishing Derby in Oquossoc

OQUOSSOC – The Rangeley Region Guides’ & Sportsmen’s Association held its first Kids’ Fishing Derby on July 7, 2022. Beautiful weather welcomed eighty-two children with their parents, grandparents, and counselors to the RRG&SA Kids’ Fishing Pond located adjacent to the clubhouse on Old Skiway Road in Oquossoc.

The children were divided into three age categories. Each group had 30 minutes to catch up to three fish. The fish were then measured and cleaned for the children to take home. After the competition, all children were given commemorative RRG&SA medals. Trophies were given for the longest fish caught in each age category. The trophy winners were:

Ages 4-6

First place, Liam Watkin

Second place, Brooklyn White

Third place, Daxton Melcher

Ages 7-10

First place, Broden LeClerc

Second place, Jonah Williams

Third place, Cayden Curtiss

Ages 11-15

First place, Gabe Williams

Second place, Taylor Crocker

Third place, Riley Cormier

In addition, 15 children won gift certificates to River’s Edge Sport Shop, and a lucky 7-year-old won a lifetime Maine fishing license.

Because of the great success of this event, RRG&SA will plan to make this an annual event. It was heartwarming to see so many children enjoying the great outdoor sport that made Rangeley famous.

“RRG&SA is very grateful to the business sponsors of the Mooselookmeguntic Salmon Derby held earlier this summer. The proceeds from that event made the Kid’s Fishing Derby possible,” said Scott Hatfield.

Event organizers extended their sincere thanks to their major business sponsors: Hight Family of Dealerships, Oquossoc Marine, Mike Cerminara Landscaping, Blue Flame Gas, Saddleback Mountain, River’s Edge Sports, Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply, Morton & Furbish Real Estate, Franklin Savings Bank, Koobs Garage, Lake Region Power Systems, Rangeley IGA, and Oquossoc Grocery. In addition, they recognized other business contributors: Town & Lake Motel, Beauty Boutique, Noyes Real Estate, Allied Real Estate, Rangeley Family Dentistry, Rangeley Lake Heritage Trust, and Boss Power Sports/Looney Bin.