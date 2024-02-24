Rangeley will host International Dark Sky Week and Eclipse Festival

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Lakes Region is coming together to invite you to visit Rangeley for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse. The week of April 2-8, Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust will sponsor daily events celebrating International Dark Sky Week, encouraging the community to enjoy the night sky. The week will culminate with the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s Shadow of the Sun Festival from April 5-8, celebrating the total solar eclipse.

Hidden in Maine’s Western Mountains, Rangeley is surrounded by 200,000 acres of conserved land. Huge swaths of uninhabited forest stretch from Madrid Township to Lac Megantic, north of the Canadian border, making our region one of the darkest places left on the East Coast.

“Maine’s night skies are the darkest east of the Mississippi River. Our night sky is celebrated as a shared heritage that benefits all living things internationally. The Total Solar Eclipse will draw thousands of people to Rangeley, and we will be here making people aware of the issues and how they can act locally,” said Amanda Laliberte, Program Director for RLHT.

Learn more about RLHT activities during International Dark Sky Week at https://rlht.org/home-rangeley-lakes/programs/darkskyweek.

Total Solar Eclipse Timeline for Rangeley

Duration: 2 hours, 21 minutes, 17 seconds.

Duration of totality: 2 minutes, 25 seconds

Partial begins: Apr 8, 2024, at 2:18:02 p.m.

Full begins: Apr 8, 2024, at 3:29:32 p.m.

Maximum: Apr 8, 2024, at 3:30:44 p.m.

Full ends: Apr 8, 2024, at 3:31:57 p.m.

Partial ends: Apr 8, 2024, at 4:39:19 p.m.

International Dark Sky Week & Events:

Tuesday, April 2

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Home & Business Lighting Inventories Register

Wednesday, April 3

7:00 p.m. | Night Sky Trivia! @ Sarges Pub

8:00 p.m. | Stargazing on Snowshoes @ Hatchery Brook Preserve Register

Thursday, April 4

6:00 p.m. | Paint Night with SoJos @ Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust

Friday, April 5 – Start of Shadow of the Sun Festival

5 p.m. | Mallet Brother Band @ Saddleback

5 p.m. & 8 p.m. | Mini Dark Sky Film Festival @ Lakeside Theater Get Tickets

Saturday, April 6

8 a.m. | Coffee & Constellations @ The Rangeley Tavern

10 a.m. | Cosmic Yoga @ The Congo Barn Register

1–6 p.m. | Spring Bash, Rewind & Grind @ Saddleback

3–5 p.m. | Night Sky Trivia @ The Rangeley Tavern

5 p.m. | Community Supper @ Masonic Lodge

5 p.m. | Astrophotography Artist Reception @ Lakeside Theater

7:30 p.m. | Sound Bathing Under the Stars @ Rangeley Adventure Company

8–10 p.m. | Lights Out, Rangeley! @ Regional

8–10 p.m. | Astrophotography Meet-up @ TBD

Sunday, April 7

8 a.m. | Coffee & Constellations @ The Rangeley Tavern

10 a.m. | Cosmic Yoga @ The Congo Barn Register

12 p.m. | Pond Skimming @ Saddleback

4 p.m. | Birds on Tap! @ Parkside and Main

Monday, April 8

12–4 p.m. | Lights Out Party @ Saddleback

2–4 p.m. | Total Solar Eclipse

2–5 p.m. | Toast to Totality @ Rangeley Health and Wellness Register

2–5 p.m. | Live with WRGY