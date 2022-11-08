Rangeley’s Jim Quimby inducted in Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame

RANGELEY – On Saturday, November 5, Jim Quimby, General Manager of Saddleback, was inducted into the MAINE SKI & SNOWBOARD HALL OF FAME at a ceremony at the Sugarloaf base lodge. The Maine Ski & Snowboard Museum Hall of Fame was established to recognize and celebrate individuals who bring dedication and distinction to Maine’s skiing & snowboarding industry.

Jim is one of seven inductees to the 2022 class. Other inductees include Scott Broomhall, Robert “Bud” Fisher, Meredith Elcome, Roxanne Nash-Marc, Peter Howard, and Russell Currier.

Jim has been a fixture at Saddleback since he began skiing at the mountain as a child in the mid-1960s. He left Saddleback and the Rangeley region to serve with the Air Force before returning in 1998. Since his return, Jim has held various roles at Saddleback, primarily focusing on mountain operations.

He was a caretaker of the property, facilities, and equipment while Saddleback was closed. After the mountain was purchased and reopened in 2020, Jim was promoted to Senior Vice President of Mountain Operations and was an influential part of Saddleback’s rebirth and revitalization. In June 2022, Jim was promoted to General Manager, a position he accepted very humbly.

“Ultimately, my primary focus and responsibility are to the staff at Saddleback and to our local communities,” he said. “Saddleback is more than a business to us. The mountain, the community, and the guests are all part of our family.”