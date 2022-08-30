Reminder: camping prohibited on Tumbledown Mountain

WELD — As Labor Day weekend approaches, the Maine Bureau of Public Lands extends a friendly reminder that camping on Tumbledown Mountain remains closed. Maine Forest Rangers continue to patrol and issue summonses for illegal camping and fire activity on the mountain. The camping closure took effect in the summer of 2021 and visitors have appreciated and complied with the change instituted to protect the fragile subalpine vegetation and the pond. Visitors now benefit from the cleaner, quieter enjoyment of day hiking on Tumbledown.

Tumbledown, located in Township 6 just north of Weld, remains open for day use and is a wonderful hike. There are several trails on Tumbledown and neighboring Little Jackson, ranging from moderate to advanced difficulty.

Camping locations are available at nearby Mount Blue State Park and Rangeley Lake State Park. Reservations are encouraged and may be made online at www.CampWithME.com or call 800-332-1501 from within Maine or 207-624-9950 outside of Maine. The call center closes for the season at 4 p.m. September 9 and internet reservations close at 4 p.m. on Sept 11. Off-season camping begins Monday, Sept. 12

“Taking care of the land is all about respect,” BPL deputy director Bill Patterson said. “Thank you for helping make hiking Tumbledown and all of our Public Lands a more enjoyable experience!”