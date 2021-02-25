RL Land Trust, Umbagog NWR film western Maine’s fall migration

RANGELEY – The avian fall migration at Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) offers an abundance of species that have been captured in the film, In Conservation a Single Tree can Tell a Story: Birding at Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge, through a partnership with Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and Umbagog UWR.

Umbagog NWR is at the heart of a globally important bird area, which spans over 5 million acres in the western Maine mountains. The ranges of elevation, hydrology, and mixed forest types make it the perfect rest over for hundreds of species flying south for the winter. Located on the Rangeley Lakes Birding Trail and Maine Birding Trail, Umbagog Lake is the southernmost of the Rangeley Lakes chain which flow together as the headwaters of the Androscoggin River.

The film will premiere 3 p.m. on April 1 and then be shown again on April 3 at 6 pm via Zoom. After the 20-minute movie, a panel of Umbagog biologist and Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust staff will answer audience questions. The event is free, though participants must register via http://bit.ly/UmbagogBirds to receive the premiere link.

“In Conservation a Single Tree can Tell a Story” highlights the diversity of not only bird species but additionally habitat at the NWR. The beauty and natural resources of the Rangeley Region are on display and will be enjoyed by all ages.

Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust has conserved 14,000 acres in the Rangeley Lakes Region, with 35 miles of recreational trails for everyone to explore. Open from dawn to dusk, the conservation areas are free for exploration, hiking, photography, birding, family outings, inspiration, and adventure. Visit rlht.org to learn more.