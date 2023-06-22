RLHT announces Dark Sky poster contest winners

RANGELEY – The week of April 15-22, Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust sponsored daily events celebrating International Dark Sky Week encouraging the community to “Discover the Night!” The Discover the Night Poster Contest was for all students through grade 9 in the Rangeley Lakes Region. Submissions were displayed at businesses along Main Street in Rangeley.

The announcement of the winners was delayed due to school vacation. RLHT and the RLRS art teachers waited for the end of the year to announce the winners. Winners were awarded $50 for first and $25 for second choice for both the 7th and 9th grades, with a tie for second place in seventh grade.

The awardees are:

9th Grade 1st Place: Shirley Truland

9th Grade 2nd Place: Maddie Richards

7th Grade 1st Place: Silvi Emami-Greifendorf

7th Grade 2nd Place: Logan Casko

7th Grade 2nd Place: Kaleb Thompson

Learn more about RLHT activities during International Dark Sky Week at rlht.org/home-rangeley-lakes/programs/darkskyweek/.