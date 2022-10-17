RLHT conducts Courtesy Boat Inspections for the 20th season

RANGeLEY– For the 20th year, Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust is conducting courtesy boat inspections at public boat launches in the Rangeley Lakes region. Since its inception, Inspectors have educated over 25,000 boaters and visitors to the Region on the larger bodies of water: Cupsuptic, Mooselookmeguntic, Richardson, and Rangeley Lakes. This year, 2,391 inspections occurred between May and September.

“This season, Courtesy Boat Inspectors found 59 plants on boats in our region which was a record for us,” said Lucinda Wigfield, Headwaters Lake Protection Program coordinator at RLHT. “Thankfully none were invasive, but it is alarming how many plants were found. Always check your boat and gear before and after launching, especially if you are leaving a waterbody with a known invasive plant infestation.”

The Rangeley Region lakes and ponds are a precious economic and incredible natural resource. Invasive plants can be devastating to a waterbody and the local economy. A tiny fragment or a single seed carried on a boat trailer or fishing gear can start an infestation. Invasive aquatic species are self-sustaining and can double in size within a year, often outcompeting beneficial native plants. They have no natural predators and, left alone, can fill in shorelines with mats of thick fronds, making lakes unsuitable for recreation.

Lake associations and shorefront owners are encouraged to connect with RLHT to learn more about preventing aquatic invaders via emailing headwaters@rlht.org.

RLHT has conserved 16,000 acres in the Rangeley Lakes Region, with 39 miles of recreational trails for everyone to explore. The conservation areas are accessible from dawn to dusk for exploration, hiking, photography, birding, family outings, inspiration, and adventure. Visit rlht.org to learn more.