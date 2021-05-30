RLHT hosting third Rangeley Birding Festival

RANGELEY – Along with co-sponsor Maine Audubon, Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust is pleased to announce the 3rd annual Rangeley Birding Festival, to be held in person June 10-13, 2021.

The Rangeley Lakes region is the premier birding destination for rare and sought after species in New England. Deep in the heart of Maine’s lush boreal forest, Rangeley provides a convenient hub to find northern specialties like Black-backed woodpecker, spruce grouse, and boreal chickadee, as well as breeding warblers including cape may, bay-breasted, and mourning. One of the trips offered, a day hike on Saddleback Mountain, will focus on Bicknell’s thrush, one of North America’s rarest and most localized breeders.

While other festivals hope to catch birds as they migrate through, they’ve reached their destination in Rangeley and are on their territory. Birds are more reliable and displaying different behaviors than while migrating. No other festival in New England provides such convenient access to so many boreal birds.

World-class guides will share their knowledge of rich birdlife that flourishes at the intersection of the northern forest, stunning, clear lakes, and the High Peaks of Western Maine. For more information about the festival, visit rlht.org.

Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust has conserved 14,000 acres in the Rangeley Lakes Region, with 39 miles of recreational trails for everyone to explore. Open from dawn to dusk, the conservation areas are accessible for exploration, hiking, photography, birding, family outings, inspiration, and adventure.