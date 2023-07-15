RLHT to Host Night Sky Tour at Quill Hill

RANGELEY – Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust is partnering with Quill Hill in July, August, and September to offer Night Sky Tours. Each night two 1-hr sessions for up to 25 participants will be offered by Northern Stars Planetarium.

“We’ve moved our Night Sky Tours to Quill Hill, and there’ll be telescopes for viewing the night sky. You’re encouraged to bring 7×50 binoculars for a tour at the end of the session,” stated Sarah Fredrick, RLHT’s coordinator.

Program Dates & Times:

• July 21 at 9 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

• August 11 at 9 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

• September 12 at 8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Tickets per session are $5, with proceeds going towards conserving Rangeley’s dark skies. Participants can register at bit.ly/darksky23.

About Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust

RLHT has conserved over 16,000 acres in the Rangeley Lakes Region, with 39 miles of recreational trails for everyone to explore, including the Dark Sky Trail. Open from dawn to dusk, the conservation areas are accessible for exploration, hiking, photography, birding, family outings, inspiration, and adventure. Visit rlht.org to learn more.