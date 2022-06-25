RRG&SA kids’ fishing derby July 7; annual meeting July 21

OQUOSSOC – Following on a successful second Mooselookmeguntic Landlocked Salmon Fishing Derby, the Rangeley Region Guides’ and Sportsmen’s Association announces their first Kids’ Fishing Derby.

Young anglers will have the opportunity to try their luck at the RRG&SA Kid’s Fishing Pond on July 7.

This pond, located behind the Guides’ Clubhouse on Old Skiway Road in Oquossoc, will be freshly stocked with brook trout. You can bring your own equipment or use ours. Bait will be provided. There should be plenty of good, competitive fishing.

Prizes will be numerous – with a grand prize of a Maine Lifetime Fishing License!

Registration and sign-in begins at 9 a.m. We then have three age brackets, with 4 to 6 fishing at 10 a.m., ages 7 to 10 at 10:30 a.m., and 11 to 15 at 11 a.m. The younger groups will be permitted some adult assistance, with the oldest group operating independently.

We want to thank our sponsors for their support. This year, sponsors helped us put on both of these great fishing derbies. Net sponsorship and proceeds go towards our many programs that introduce youth to the Maine outdoors.

RRG&SA also announces its Annual Meeting will be held on July 21 at the Clubhouse. A free cookout-style dinner will be provided to members. Bring a dessert to share this month. Our guest speaker will be Dave Trahan of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine. He will share some thoughts on current legislative efforts. That meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

