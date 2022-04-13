RRG&SA Announces Second Fishing Derby

RANGELEY – In 2020, the Rangeley Region Guides’ and Sportsmen’s Association (RRG&SA) began working with Maine’s DIF&W to construct a fishing derby for the Rangeley region that was aligned with their management plan. By catching and keeping smaller landlocked salmon, the hope is to improve conditions for larger trophy fish, as well as improve the overall health of the population. The derby is completely consistent with current fishing regulations.

After a lot of work, in June of 2021 a very successful derby was held aimed at harvesting smaller landlocked salmon out of Mooselookmeguntic Lake. Participants had a great time, some drawn to Rangeley for the first time. DIF&W was able to be present and collect a tremendous amount of data from the catch. Indications show that goals were achieved with a very light impact on other species and lake use.

For 2022, the dates have been moved one week earlier, to June 11 and 12. Goals, rules, and prizes remain the same. More than $3000 in prizes will be awarded.

Sponsors will also help support a separate Kids’ Fishing Derby during the Outdoor Sporting Heritage Days. That event, held at the Kids’ Fishing Pond in Oquossoc, will have additional prizes awarded in various age groups.

Whether interested in entering the Derby, becoming a sponsor or helping as a volunteer, information can be found on the website, https://rangeleyoutdoors.org/salmonderby or by emailing salmonderby@rangleyoutdoors.org.

Early submission of entry forms is recommended due to potential capacity constraints.