RRG&SA concludes summer junior guide program

RANGELEY – The 2022 Junior Guides program has come to a successful conclusion. Weather was fabulous and the participants were able to enjoy a wide variety of activities.

The groups enjoyed mentored fishing on the Kennebago Lake. They studied and researched Maine mammals through in-depth examination of their skulls and pelts. Fly-tying and casting experts taught the boys and girls how to tie a fly and use a fly rod to catch a trout. A bonus this year was learning how to make a paracord bracelet which can be very important in a survival situation.

This year First Aid was well presented by a parent of one of the students. Paddle boarding and information on safety with a variety of water crafts were presented by the BMC diving team. Shooting sports were offered at the Guides Rifle and Pistol range as well as through the Rangeley Skeet and Trap Association.

The finale was a trip to Mount Blue State Park and Nature Center. Rangers Bruce Farnham and Jaime Cantin presented challenging activities on survival as a hiker and camper in the forest. After returning to the Guides Clubhouse, certificates were distributed and ice cream sundaes were devoured.

Organizers would like to thank all the volunteers and presenters that help make this program so successful. They are looking forward to 2023, continuing our new format of six sessions twice a week for three weeks. In the spring, check the facebook page @rangeleyjuniorguides for registration information and dates.