Saddleback Mountain celebrates fall with family fun, Oktoberfest brews and festive music

RANGELEY – It may not be snowmaking season just yet, but autumn is here. With the pleasing temperatures and eye-popping foliage, it’s a great time to plan a trip to Saddleback Mountain for the weekend to enjoy some festive fall events and recreation. This October the resort in partnership with the Hight Family of Dealerships and Bigelow Brewing Company and kicking off the start of the upcoming season with a free, family-friendly fall festival along with a traditional Oktoberfest style celebration. Both events are open to the public. (Children are permitted into Oktoberfest, but not something that the resort is trying to encourage).

In addition to the festivities, autumn is a great time to get fit for the upcoming ski season by spending the day hiking up Saddleback’s Mountain Ski Resort and to the summit — which is part of the Maine Appalachian Trail. Just in time for the Fall Festival, Saddleback will officially open the new South Branch mountain bike trails to the public for the very first time on Saturday, October 2. For more information on hiking, the mountain and upcoming events, visit www.saddlebackmaine.com.

The ticket office will also be open during these events for those interested in picking up or purchasing a season pass or multiday ticket deal for the 21/22 ski season.

Following are the event dates and highlights:

Fall Festival at Saddleback

Date: Saturday, Oct. 2

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: FREE (Must reserve a “free” ticket through Eventbrite)

Saddleback and the Hight Family of Dealerships are hosting a FREE community-centered day of fun to say thank you to the Saddleback family for a successful season. Families are invited to enjoy a special day of festive activities including kid’s face and pumpkin painting, pumpkin ring toss, haystack hide and seek, festive photo ops, a costume contest and special hot cider and donut treats.

For those interested in mountain biking, the new South Branch mountain bike trails will officially open to the public. Saddleback’s summer trail crew has been busy hand-cutting single-track mountain bike trails in the South Branch area of the mountain. Trail access will open at 10 a.m. and will require a $10 bike pass and a signed liability waiver, both of which visitors can find at the ticket office.

Starting at 1 p.m., live music by the Maine-based band Cadagan will kick off on the deck and there will also be a bonfire at the base area. A potluck style lunch will be served, so families are urged to bring their favorite dish to share.

The ticket office will be open starting at 10 a.m., providing a perfect time to pick up a season pass for the year. For more information on the day of event schedule and free tickets, visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/170181520509.

Oktoberfest at Saddleback

Date: Saturday, Oct. 9

Time: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: $25 per ticket

Saddleback, the Hight Family of Dealerships and Bigelow Brewing company will celebrate Oktoberfest on the mountain with live music from the Mallett Brothers band, seasonal brews, games and traditional German style food. Special festivities include a keg toss, strudel baking contest, team costume contest and stein hoisting. Tickets to the event are $25 and include entrance to the Oktoberfest fair and Mallett Brothers’ show. The first 100 tickets sold will include a signature Saddleback Oktoberfest pint glass. Kids 12 and under are free. For more information on the day of event schedule and tickets, visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/170186958775.