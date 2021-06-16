Scout Troop 500 now recruiting new members

STRONG – Scout Troop 500, which is based in Strong but serves northern Franklin County, is recruiting new members. Youth can join Scouts BSA if they have completed the fifth grade and are at least 10 years old, OR have earned the Arrow of Light Award and are at least 10 years old, OR are age 11 but have not reached age 18. Youth who join now can join the troop when it attends Camp Hinds in Raymond on July 18 where Scouts can take part in swimming, boating, archery, shooting and learn how to survive in the wilderness. Scouts will this summer also be clearing some of the running trails behind Mt Abram High School as part of Camping Merit Badge and plan to take part in parades and other community activities.

Questions or looking for more information, contact Troop Committee Chair Sheila Butterfield at 639-4785 or butterfieldsheila4@gmail.com.