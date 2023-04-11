Scouting to Honor the American Legion, Auxiliary, and Sons of the American Legion

AUGUSTA- The Kennebec Valley District of Scouting will honor the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, and Sons of the American Legion during a special breakfast to be held on May 6 at 8:30 a.m. at American Legion Fitzgerald-Cummings Post 2 in Augusta located at 7 Legion Drive.

“Each year, Scouting honors a person or group for their amazing contributions to our lives,” said Kennebec Valley District Commissioner Eric Handley of Sidney. “Last year, we recognized the important work done by the medical professionals and support staff at MaineGeneral Hospital. This year, we are recognizing the veterans of the American Legion and the entire Legion family for providing outstanding service to our communities since 1919. They answered when our nation asked for their help and when they returned home, they continued to serve as members of the Legion, Auxiliary, and Sons of the Legion.”

Join us for this breakfast to help say thank you to the American Legion family of groups for more than 100 years of patriotic service to our nation and state.

Space is limited to the first 100 attendees. Contact Chuck Mahaleris at cmahaleris@gmail.com to reserve your spot.