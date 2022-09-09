September events at the Outdoor Heritage Museum

RANGELEY – This September, the Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society’s Outdoor Heritage Museum will host two special events. On Saturday, September 17, the Museum will offer its annual Fall Festival. From 10am to 4pm, the grounds of the Museum will host arts, crafts, and antiques vendors selling unique and handcrafted items. The Museum will be open for tours that day, and the Museum Store will be open for browsing and shopping.

On Wednesday, September 21, the public is invited to hear popular Rangeley region author, Gary Priest, speak at 6pm. Priest has published five books on the Rangeley region’s history over the past twenty years. During the presentation, he will share insights on his work as a researcher and author, while specifically highlighting his 2009 book Mingo Springs, the Early Days, reviewing the fascinating life of James Munyon, the eccentric developer of the Mingo Springs Hotel in the early 1900s.

Doors will open at 5pm for drinks (beer and wine available), self-guided tours of the Outdoor Heritage Museum, and shopping in the Museum Store. Priest’s talk will begin at 6pm.

Admission is FREE for Historical Society Members, or $10 for “not-yet-members.” Admission includes one drink ticket.

Space is limited – please RSVP to info@outdoorheritagemuseum.org or call 207-864-3091 to reserve your place.

Both September events will take place at the Outdoor Heritage Museum, which is located at 8 Rumford Road in Oquossoc, Maine. See outdoorheritagemuseum.org for more information.