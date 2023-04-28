Service-oriented youth camp coming to Farmington this summer

FARMINGTON – Mission at the Eastward (MATE) is partnering with Maine Outdoor Ministry to host a service-oriented camp that is open to all adolescents from the ages of 12-17, no matter their personal beliefs or religious affiliation.

This 3-day event will be occurring from the morning of Wednesday, July 5, until the late afternoon of Friday, July 7.

The focus of the camp will be on cultivating within the next generation the desire to serve their fellow human beings, with a particular emphasis placed upon feeding the hungry.

Camp participants will be brought to numerous locations in the Farmington area to learn about the process of growing/making food, along with what is involved with taking food from where it is grown or produced and getting it into the hands of those who need it the most.

Overnight lodging will be available for camp participants at the Farmington Conference Center, and all chaperones staying overnight with the youth are required to pass an extensive background check conducted by the Presbytery of Northern New England.

On the last day of the event, camp participants will visit one of the Maine Huts & Trails’ eco-lodges, giving the youth a chance to unplug, connect with each other and their surroundings, and explore and experience the natural beauty of the area while engaging in enriching outdoor activities.

The cost to attend the event is $50/camper, and scholarships are available to those who need it.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring together youth from the area and throughout the region to connect with each other and the surrounding community and inspire within them the passion for volunteering and helping others.”

If you’re interested in learning more about this exciting youth event, please visit: missionattheeastward.org/myc-service-camp

MATE is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization serving the greater Farmington area since 1954. MATE provides volunteer home repairs for those who aren’t able to afford it, offers transitional housing, and conducts youth outreach to create lives of hope, security, and dignity in Central Western Maine.