Snodeo returns to Rangeley this weekend

RANGELEY – This weekend, as hosted annually by the Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club, the Snodeo event will begin on Thursday, January 25 and continue through Saturday, January 27. All events hosted throughout the weekend are fundraisers to support the local trail system and RLSC’s trails, which RLSC spends about $2,500 in fuel per day to groom and maintain.

The event started at 6 p.m. on Thursday with a casino night hosted by Bald Mountain Camps.

On Friday, RLSC will host a poker run taking place at multiple locations in the Rangeley area from 10am to 4pm. This will be followed by an afterparty/RLSC meet-and-greet at Saddleback Mountain from 5 to 8 p.m.

Come Saturday, there will be family-friendly cardboard box races happening at Mingo Springs Golf Course from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then, at 3 p.m., the annual Snodeo parade will be happening on Main Street, and anyone with a vehicle or sled of any kind will be welcome to join.

Following the parade will be a 4-7 p.m. auction at Moose Alley. After that, there will be fireworks in downtown Rangeley at 8:30 p.m. which will lead into a 21+ afterparty at Sarge’s Sports Pub and Grub starting at 9 p.m. ($5 cover fee). And all day, Sub-Zero Ice Carvings will be showing off a three-day ice sculpture at Furbish Brew House & Eats.