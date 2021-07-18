Spend Fridays on the farm with UMaine Extension 4-H

FARMINGTON — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a new hands-on summer learning series focused on Maine agriculture for ages 12–18.

Participants in the four-session “4-H Fridays on the Farm” program will take a tour of each participating farm’s operations, gain hands-on experience and learn what different farms across the state contribute to the Maine food system. This is the first in a planned series of educational programs from the Maine 4-H Agricultural Leadership Ambassador Program.

The goal of 4-H Fridays on the Farm is to expose teens ages 12-18 to Maine agriculture and create workforce development skills through a variety of hands-on farm visits throughout the state. Teens may join for one session or all four to experience what different farms across the state have to offer. Each session will include an opportunity for teens to take a tour of operations, gain hands-on experience, and consider their role in the Maine food system.

The next session will be held from 9 a.m.–noon July 23 at Rustic Roots Farm, 120 Vipah Lane, Farmington. Rustic Roots Farm is a small-scale farm in Farmington, Maine producing sustainably grown mixed vegetables. They offer weekly farm shares and sell locally to restaurants and the public at Farmer’s markets.

All sessions are scheduled 9 a.m.–noon.

Other visits include:

Seed potato developer Seed Pro Inc., 21 ME-159, Crystal on July 30.

Tenth-generation dairy farm Brigeen Farms, 278 Upper Street, Turner on Aug. 6.

The series is free and includes materials; current 4-H enrollment is not required. Register for individual sessions on the program webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sara Conant, 207-781-6099; sara.conant@maine.edu.