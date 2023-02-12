Statewide free fishing next weekend, Feb. 18-19

AUGUSTA – Free Fishing Weekend is a great time to get outside and enjoy one of Maine’s signature winter traditions: ice fishing! If you haven’t been ice fishing in years, this is a perfect opportunity to get back out there. If you’ve never been, don’t hesitate to ask a friend, coworker, or family member to tag along… Anglers enjoy sharing their passion with others. And if you are an active ice angler already, invite someone to join!

During Free Fishing Weekend, February 18-19, 2023, any person (except those whose license has been suspended or revoked) may fish without a license. All other laws and regulations apply on these days.

There is no question, ice fishing is a large part of Maine’s outdoor heritage. Enjoy your ice fishing trip, and remember:

Leave no trace – Carry out all that you carry in.

Park in public or designated areas – Don’t block paths or other roads. Be mindful of muddy, soft road conditions.

Respect private property – Utilize public access sites or areas where you have permission to park or access.

Be prepared – Check the weather, bring what you need for the day, and let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.

Take care of your catch – If you are practicing catch and release, do so quickly and responsibly. If you harvest your catch, please bring it home with you.

Winter is one of the greatest seasons to enjoy the Maine outdoors but to do so safely, you must keep in mind that ice conditions are always changing. There are many factors to consider when determining whether the ice conditions are safe, and they can vary from day-to-day and from one water body to the next. Here are some important tips and tricks from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to keep in mind when judging ice conditions.