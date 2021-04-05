Sugarloaf Ski Club helped support Titcomb Ski Educational Foundation

WEST FARMINGTON – During a difficult 2020/2021 winter season, Titcomb Mountain was able to continue offering affordable learn to ski and snowboard programming thanks to The Sugarloaf Ski Club – King’s Kids Fund. This fund was set up to financially assist all Franklin and Somerset County kids who desire to ski or snowboard. The fund allocated a donation of $2,500 to the Titcomb Ski Educational Foundation.

In order for the mountain to reopen this season, all operations were completely changed to meet state mandates and CDC guidelines that developed from the pandemic. One of the more challenging areas was visualizing the program operations to maintain a safe offering.

In a normal season, the mountain opens and allows any child or family that has the curiosity and interest to sign up for one of the mountains to learn to ski or ride programs. This was unable to take place this season with restricted ratio sizes and additional implemented guidelines. Program offerings had to drop 40 percent of participants in order to maintain safety.

Without the assistance from the Sugarloaf Ski Club, Titcomb Mountain would’ve taken a greater hit financially as a result of the limitations in allowed registration numbers and ultimately would have had to increase program registration fees which would have narrowed the targeted audience.

The Titcomb Ski Educational Foundation is extremely appreciative of the Sugarloaf Ski Club’s continued support in their mission to continue to offer healthy, safe, and affordable outdoor activities to the youth and community overall, noted Seth Noonkester, Titcomb Mountain’s general manager.