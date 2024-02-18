Happenings/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: 02/18/2024 by Rowan Fitzgerald February 18, 2024 1 min read Wait for me! Photo by: Dennis York More sun, more birds. Photo by: Dennis York I wonder if there are any apples left… Photo by: Dennis York Ready to leave. Photo by: Dennis York Rotten apples are lip-smacking good! Photo by: Dennis York Deer in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York Photo by: Dennis York Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: HappeningsSunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in February 11, 2024February 11, 2024 Sunday Photos: 02/11/2024 February 11, 2024February 8, 2024 Financial Focus: What should you do with your tax refund? January 28, 2024January 28, 2024 Sunday Photos: 01/28/2024 January 21, 2024 Financial Focus: How are your investments taxed?