Sunday Photos: 03/10/2024
by Rowan Fitzgerald
March 10, 2024

Signs of spring, pussy willows and raindrops. Photo by: Dennis York
Signs of spring, daffodils are emerging. Photo by: Dennis York
Signs of spring, a wooly bear caterpillar crossing the lawn. Photo by: Dennis York
Signs of spring, a cardinal singing in the morning. Photo by: Dennis York
Deer feeding in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York
This is why they are called whitetails! Photo by: Dennis York
A deer and some turkeys share the field. Photo by: Dennis York
Deer are glad to see the snow go. Photo by: Dennis York
Soon the partridge will be drumming! Photo by: Dennis York

Tags: OutdoorsSunday PhotosWeekend