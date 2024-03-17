Happenings/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: 03/17/2024 by Rowan Fitzgerald March 17, 2024March 17, 2024 2 mins read The robins are back! Photo by: Dennis York A deer feeding on a field with new snow. Photo by: Dennis York Bright shoulder patches should help attract a mate. Photo by: Dennis York Under all this brown grass, new green shoots can be found. Photo by: Dennis York Daffodils rise from the snow. Photo by: Dennis York A goose stretches its wings after a long flight. Photo by: Dennis York Courting crest on full display. Photo by: Dennis York A squirrel takes a closer look. Photo by: Dennis York A male mallard feeding. Photo by: Dennis York A female mallard feeding. Photo by: Dennis York A dinner date for ducks. Photo by: Dennis York A merganser on the ice. Photo by: Dennis York The water is cold on your feet this time of year! Photo by: Dennis York Deer have me spotted! Photo by: Dennis York A deer enjoys the afternoon sun. Photo by: Dennis York Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: OutdoorsSunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in March 10, 2024March 10, 2024 Sunday Photos: 03/10/2024 March 3, 2024March 3, 2024 Sunday Photos: 03/03/2024 February 25, 2024February 26, 2024 Sunday Photos: 2/25/2024 February 25, 2024February 22, 2024 Financial Focus: Consider family meeting to discuss estate plans