Sunday Photos: 03/24/2024 by Rowan Fitzgerald March 24, 2024March 23, 2024 A titmouse looks for a feed during Saturday's storm. A brightly colored finch. Photo by: Dennis York A dove on the deck. Photo by: Dennis York An early bloomer. Photo by: Dennis York This weekend in Maine, maple weekend! Photo by: Dennis York Deer in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York A deer in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York A deer in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York A goose feeding in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York Geese feeding in Canton. Photo by: Dennis York Photo by: Jim Dwinal Tags: OutdoorsSunday PhotosWeekend