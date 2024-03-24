//

Sunday Photos: 03/24/2024

A titmouse looks for a feed during Saturday’s storm.
A brightly colored finch. Photo by: Dennis York
A dove on the deck. Photo by: Dennis York
An early bloomer. Photo by: Dennis York
This weekend in Maine, maple weekend! Photo by: Dennis York
Deer in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York
A deer in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York
A deer in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York
A goose feeding in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York
Geese feeding in Canton. Photo by: Dennis York
Photo by: Jim Dwinal
