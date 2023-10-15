/

Sunday Photos: 10/15/2023

A blue jay keeps an eye out for hawks while he grabs breakfast. Photo by: Dennis York
The cardinal is a fast feeder. Photo by: Dennis York
Cardinal at the feeder. Photo by: Dennis York
Young bucks on the prowl. Photo by: Dennis York
A butterfly warms itself on a maple tree. Photo by: Dennis York
A rainbow in Wilton, ME. Photo by: Dennis York
Spotted salamander which had apparently taken up residence in the bottom of a flower pot. Photo by: Pat Blanchard

Late blooms & bees in Chesterville. Photo by: Pat Blanchard
A female cardinal stops for a snack. Photo by: Karen Dalot
Bye bye my little friends. Photo by: Karen Dalot
Cardinals always bring color to the feeder. Photo by: Karen Dalot
I am going to miss our hummingbirds. Photo by: Karen Dalot
My grandson saw this little guy by our home. Photo by: Karen Dalot
One of the last days we saw this hummingbird. Photo by: Karen Dalot
Time for lunch. Photo by: Karen Dalot
