Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: 10/15/2023 by Rowan Fitzgerald October 15, 2023October 15, 2023 2 mins read A blue jay keeps an eye out for hawks while he grabs breakfast. Photo by: Dennis York The cardinal is a fast feeder. Photo by: Dennis York Cardinal at the feeder. Photo by: Dennis York Young bucks on the prowl. Photo by: Dennis York A butterfly warms itself on a maple tree. Photo by: Dennis York A rainbow in Wilton, ME. Photo by: Dennis York Spotted salamander which had apparently taken up residence in the bottom of a flower pot. Photo by: Pat Blanchard Late blooms & bees in Chesterville. Photo by: Pat Blanchard A female cardinal stops for a snack. Photo by: Karen Dalot Bye bye my little friends. Photo by: Karen Dalot Cardinals always bring color to the feeder. Photo by: Karen Dalot I am going to miss our hummingbirds. Photo by: Karen Dalot My grandson saw this little guy by our home. Photo by: Karen Dalot One of the last days we saw this hummingbird. Photo by: Karen Dalot Time for lunch. Photo by: Karen Dalot