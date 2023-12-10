Happenings/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: 12/10/2023 by Rowan Fitzgerald December 10, 2023December 10, 2023 1 min read Though I pass by it on my walks, I didn’t notice this tree until the foliage is gone & the snow outlined its shape. Photo by: Pat Blanchard Photo by: Pat Blanchard Photo by: Pat Blanchard Look out below! Photo by: Pat Blanchard Photo by: Pat Blanchard Photo by: Wayne Holderried Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: OutdoorsSunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in December 3, 2023December 3, 2023 Sunday Photos: 12/03/2023 November 26, 2023November 26, 2023 Sunday Photos: 11/26/2023 November 19, 2023November 20, 2023 Financial Focus: Consider these year-end financial moves November 12, 2023November 12, 2023 Sunday Photos: 11/12/2023