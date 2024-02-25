Happenings/Outdoors/Weekend Sunday Photos: 2/25/2024 by Rowan Fitzgerald February 25, 2024February 25, 2024 1 min read A bobcat cat in the Stratton area. Photo by: Jim Knox The forgotten bird? It’s a female northern cardinal and very pretty. Photo by: Jim Knox A partially leucitic black-capped chickadee. Photo by: Jim Knox This partially leucitic chickadee gets along very well with the other chickadees. Photo by: Jim Knox Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: OutdoorsSunday PhotosWeekend You might be interested in February 25, 2024February 22, 2024 Financial Focus: Consider family meeting to discuss estate plans February 18, 2024February 18, 2024 Sunday Photos: 02/18/2024 February 11, 2024February 11, 2024 Sunday Photos: 02/11/2024 February 11, 2024February 8, 2024 Financial Focus: What should you do with your tax refund?