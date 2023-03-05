Outdoors Sunday Photos: March 5th, 2023 by Administrator March 5, 2023March 5, 2023 1 min read Several inches of fresh powder greet the first day of March. (Annie Twitchell photo) Deer watching traffic in Carthage. (Photo by Dennis York) An eagle near rt.2 in New Sharon. (Photo by Dennis York) A deer feeding along rt. 156. (Photo by Dennis York) Wild turkeys really are a colorful bird. (Photo by Dennis York) Two toms feeding at a bird feeder. (Photos by Dennis York) Spring is on the way. The cardinals are starting to sing in the sunny mornings. (Photo by Dennis York) This is how you listen for danger from in front of you and behind you at the same time. (Photo by Dennis York) The sharp crust that we have had recently makes it hard for deer. This deer leaves bloody footprints in the snow. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ