The Great American Eclipse Party at French Falls Park, April 8

JAY – The Great American Eclipse Party being held at French Falls Park on April 8 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. This once-in-a-lifetime event is open to the public.

Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls are just outside the “band of totality” so make plans to view the eclipse now!

Events:

2:30-3 p.m. Guided Eclipse Hike – Walk the French Falls Trails as the moon begins to shadow the sun!

3-4 p.m. Watch as the Eclipse reaches its maximum at 3:31 p.m. Bring a flashlight–it will get dark! Learn about the moon and space–demonstrations and activities run by Spruce Mountain High School Envirothon Team members

4-4:30 p.m. Enjoy the beauty of French Falls Park as darkness turns back to light.

Solar Safety Glasses will be needed to view the eclipse. It is never safe to look at the sun without eye protection, even during an eclipse. The Jay Town Office is selling the Eclipse Viewers (similar to the ones shown below) for $4 per pair. Proceeds will support the Spruce Mountain Envirothon.

Students in RSU #73 will receive free glasses at school.