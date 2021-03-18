The Mountain Collective returns for the 10th season

WILTON —The Mountain Collective is announcing the return of The Mountain Collective Pass for the 2021-2022 season. After debuting in 2012-2013 with just 4 resort partners, the pass has grown to a roster of 23 dream destinations across the globe and, new this year, a TEEN PASS will provide discounted access for young rippers aged 13-18.

The Mountain Collective is now available at the lowest rate of the season for a limited time at $499 USD for adults, $129 USD for kids (12 and under at time of purchase) and new this year, TEEN passes are available for $399 USD (ages 13-18 at time of purchase). The Pass includes two days of skiing or riding with no blackout dates at each of the 23 partners (46 total days), 50 percent discount on all additional days and for a limited time, a third bonus day offer at the resort of the passholders’ choice.

As travel restrictions related to the Covid pandemic are beginning to lift, TMC is hopeful that passholders will have the opportunity to visit as many destinations as possible next season. However, to provide passholders with peace of mind, the “No Questions Asked” refund guarantee returns, allowing passholders a full refund upon request any time prior to Aug. 31, 2021.

While no new resorts have been added to the pass for the 2021-2022 season, last season marked the addition of five new resort partners including Sugarloaf, Maine; Panorama, British Columbia; Sun Peaks, British Columbia, Grand Targhee, Wyoming and the Chamonix region of France which brought the total number of resorts on the Mountain Collective pass to 23.

Passes are available online through an exclusive technology, distribution, and marketing partnership with Inntopia at www.MountainCollective.com.

For more information, please visit www.MountainCollective.com, call 877.328.2257, or follow the Mountain Collective on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

About Mountain Collective:

The Mountain CollectiveTM is an international alliance of premier ski destinations providing the Mountain Collective Pass, a lift ticket that includes two days of riding at all partner resorts and 50% off additional days at each resort. The Mountain CollectiveTM includes Alta, Arapahoe Basin, Aspen Snowmass, Banff Sunshine, Big Sky, Chamonix (France) Coronet Peak/The Remarkables (New Zealand), Grand Targhee, Jackson Hole, Lake Louise, Mammoth Mountain, Mt Buller (Australia), Niseko United (Japan), Panorama, Revelstoke, Snowbird, Sugarbush, Sugarloaf, Sun Peaks, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Taos, Thredbo (Australia) and Valle Nevado (Chile.).