Titcomb Mountain Adventure Camp in July

FARMINGTON – Titcomb Mountain Adventure Camp (TMAC) is a youth summer camp focused on connecting campers to the outdoor recreation activities available at Titcomb Mountain and help develop lifelong skills.

Campers will be split into four teams striving to earn points and awards by participating in a variety of activities. Example activities based on availability: hiking, archery, cooking, capture the flag, slip & slide, mountain biking, obstacle courses, scavenger hunts, shelter & fort building, arts & crafts, slime making, dance parties, team sports, wilderness survival and much more!

Kid friendly lunches are provided to fuel campers for adventuring!

Ages: 9-12

Time: 8:30am-4:30pm

Cost: $175 per week

Weeks: July 10-14, 17-21 & 24-28

To register and for additional information, visit www.titcombmountain.com