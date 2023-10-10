Titcomb Mountain Annual Auction, October 21

FARMINGTON – Titcomb Mountain will be hosting their 28th Annual Auction at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, at Titcomb this year!

This auction is part of the tradition that makes Titcomb “The Friendliest Mountain Around”! It’s one of the mountain’s most important fundraisers to help keep memberships, ticket prices and youth program offerings at a low cost for families.

There will be a variety of items ranging from tours and expeditions, ski and golf tickets, paintings, pottery, photographs, gift certificates, handmade furniture and crafts, homemade treats, and even old Titcomb ski trail signs!

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the silent auction and live music on the deck. Live auction at 7 p.m. under the outdoor tent.

$10 admission includes beverage ticket & light appetizers. Cash bar open for the evening.

Special thanks to the community of support: Calzolaio Pasta Co. (Catering), Crooked Bill (Live Music), Wilton Lions Club (Tent), Riverside Greenhouses & Florist and Robin’s Flower Pot (Decorations), Chris Farmer (Auctioneer) and all the businesses/individuals who have donated auction items!

Titcomb Mountain is collecting donation items if you’d like to contribute. Questions, please call the lodge at 778-9031 or email info@titcombmountain.com.