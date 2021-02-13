Titcomb Mountain offering cross country ski lessons

FARMINGTON — Titcomb Mountain will be partnering with the Farmington Ski Club to offer cross country ski lessons.

Feb. 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Classic style

Feb. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Freestyle (skate)

The lessons will be led by:

Emmy Held – Head Nordic Coach, Mt. Blue HS Ski Team

Tony Ramsey – Head Nordic Coach, Farmington Area Ski Team

Assisted by – Nordic athletes from Mt. Blue & FAST teams

With more people taking up or returning to Nordic skiing, Titcomb Mountain and the Farmington

Ski Club wants to help everyone enjoy cross-country skiing even more. Technique is key to a

better experience!

These lessons will benefit anyone from new beginner to intermediate, of all ages. Minors need a parent accompaniment. Participants will split into small groups after an initial introduction. A self-evaluation will help instructors to determine how to assign the small groups.

Cost: Farmington Ski Club members – no fee or make a donation.

Non-members – $20 includes a day pass plus lesson.

Limited to 30 participants. Facemasks and social distancing is required.

For questions, call: 778-9031