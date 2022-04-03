Titcomb Mountain receives Killington grant



WEST FARMINGTON – The Farmington Ski Club has a long history of introducing young people to the sport of skiing and riding. Over the past year Titcomb Mountain and its Ski Education Foundation were awarded a $4,000 matching grant from the Killington World Cup Foundation. The $4,000, raised locally to match the grant came from Franklin Savings Bank and the Sugarloaf Ski Club, each contributing $1,500. The remaining money came from private donations.

The funds have been used to support learn to ski and ride programs at Titcomb Mountain; programs such as, Nanna Webber, Saturday Ski School and Bill Koch. The money was used in a variety of ways, including, covering rental expenses for skis and snowboards, purchasing learn to ski aids for on snow use, and the purchase of shell jackets for instructors.

The goal of the grant is to expose as many of the area youths as possible to the winter sports of skiing and riding.