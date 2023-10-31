Titcomb Ski Sale, November 4

FARMINGTON – The 40th Annual Titcomb Ski Sale will be Saturday, November 4 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Titcomb Mountain. It’s a great way to find both used and new equipment at a fantastic price!

You can also sell your pre-owned equipment through consignment! Drop-off good condition, clean items on Thursday, Nov 2 or Friday, Nov 3 from 4 – 6 p.m. Fee: $0.50 per item and Titcomb retains 20% of sale. Donations of good condition items are also welcome during this drop off time.

Looking for a Christmas gift to provide outdoor winter recreation? November 4th is also the last day to purchase early bird ski passes!

The membership application is an online form right on the website: www.titcombmountain.com. If you need any assistance, please contact us. Getting your pass through the early bird special saves you money and greatly helps the Titcomb Team get them ordered for opening day – snow permitting they aim for mid-December!

Questions, please call the lodge at 778-9031 or email info@titcombmountain.com.