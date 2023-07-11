Tour a working forest in Maine’s High Peaks region, July 14

RANGELEY – The Maine Forestry Museum is partnering with Seven Islands Land Company to offer a tour of a working forest in the Rangeley region, as part of the 42nd Annual Logging Festival. This is an educational tour of an active logging operation with Seven Islands foresters and Manager Nathan Kay. Participants will have the opportunity to see modern logging equipment in action, and ask questions about the how and why of a timber harvest.

The tour, on Friday, July 14, is expected to take approximately one and a half hours. Participants may meet at the Maine Forestry Museum in Rangeley at 7:30 a.m. or at the Maine Forest Service Office on Route 16 in Lower Cupsuptic at 8 a.m. From the Maine Forest Service Office, participants will travel up to the logging site, which will take approximately 20 minutes.

The cost for the tour is admission to the Logging Festival, ticket redeemable on Saturday, July 15. Adults, $8 and youth 6 – 18, $5. Admission to the Festival is free on Friday, but purchase of a ticket is necessary for the tour.

The tour is limited to 25 people and reservations must be made in advance. Call 207-557-3202 to reserve a spot. Transportation is not provided and participants should dress appropriately for the weather and woods conditions.