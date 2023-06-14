Tour and social at Perham Stream Birding Trail, June 17

MADRID TOWNSHIP – The board of the High Peaks Alliance invites the community to join them to celebrate the Perham Stream Birding Trail in Madrid. This 2.2 mile walk follows Perham Stream as it meanders through the backside of Saddleback, Mount Abraham and Farmer Mountains, offering breathtaking views of open meadows and surrounding peaks.

Meet at the trail at 9 a.m. wearing comfortable shoes, and bring something to drink. Snacks will be provided. Visit High Peaks Alliance online for more information.

Warning: East Madrid Road is washed out. Visitors should take Reed’s Mill Road to circumvent the road washout.

Directions: from Farmington, take ME Route 4 North to Phillips, turn right at the junction of Route 4 and 142. At the stop sign, turn left. Stay on Route 142 leaving Phillips and drive 1.8 miles, turning left onto the Reeds Mill road. Continue 1.3 miles straight on Bray/Voter Hill road. In .8 miles turn left on East Madrid Road. In 2.5 miles the Birding trail is on the left. The birding trail kiosk and parking are just beyond the small bridge crossing the Perham Stream, on the left side of the road, across from the white farmhouse (553 East Madrid Road).