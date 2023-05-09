U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to host workshops of wildlife refuge in Western Maine

FARMINGTON – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is pleased to announce public listening sessions/scoping workshops to gather public input on conservation, recreation, and economic opportunities -including the concept of a National Wildlife Refuge- in the High Peaks Region of Western Maine. The workshops will be held in Rangeley at the Kemankeag Masonic Lodge located at 10 Richardson St. on May 16, and in Farmington at the University of Maine North Dining Hall on May 18. They will run from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and participants are invited to stop in at any time at their convenience.

“Maine’s High Peaks region is renowned for its vast forest, steep mountainous terrain, lakes and streams, abundant recreation opportunities, spectacular scenery, and ecological integrity,” said USFWS’s Paul Casey. “These workshops are a great opportunity for local organizations, businesses, landowners, and all other interested parties to meet USFWS staff, provide feedback, and discuss how the USFWS can assist the conservation and recreation efforts currently underway in the High Peaks Region.”

For more information about the workshops please contact Paul Casey, USFWS, at paul_casey@fws.gov or 603-482-3415 ext. 151