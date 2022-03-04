UMaine Extension 4-H agricultural leadership program starts March 15

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a six-week session in its agricultural leadership program for Maine teens on Tuesdays, March 15 to April 19 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

The Spring 2022 Agricultural Leadership Ambassador Program will provide Maine youth ages 14–18 online and in-person opportunities to explore career pathways, post-secondary options, current issues in food systems, crop sciences, aquaculture and more. Current 4-H membership is not required.

The program is free; registration is required. Register on the program webpage. Current CDC and University of Maine health guidelines will be followed for all in-person events. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Alisha Targonski, 207.622.7546; extension.4hagleadership@maine.edu.

