UMaine Extension 4-H introduces youth to environmental science concepts through algae

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer a short-term online 4-H club about algae and its impact on surrounding ecosystems. Intended for youth ages 12–15, the special interest, or SPIN, club will meet from 3:30–5 p.m. on Tuesdays from March 7–April 11. Required registration closes Feb. 10.

The Algae SPIN Club will explore all things algae — why it’s important, how it can be used, harmful algae blooms and related community action. In this club, youth will have the opportunity to taste algae, create a seaweed lava lamp, and observe and analyze the growth of an algae sample at home.

The 4-H Algae Series will introduce ecological knowledge and experiment skills by exploring algae in different ways each week while making connections with youth statewide. UMaine Extension 4-H staff will lead the meetings and provide guidance for the algae growth experiment.

The club is free; limited to 10 participants. Register by Feb. 10 on the event webpage to receive the link and at-home materials. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.581.8206 or sarah.sparks@maine.edu. Additional information also is available on the Extension 4-H Virtual Learning webpage.

4-H is a community for all youth with programs that suit a variety of backgrounds, interests, budgets and schedules. Programs are grounded in the belief that youth learn best by doing. Participants complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles.