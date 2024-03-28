UMaine Extension 4-H offers online club focused on caring for farm animals

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer an online club for youth ages 9–18 about the basics of farm animal care on Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m., April 24 through May 8, 2024.

The 4-H Farm Animal Care FUNdamentals Workshop Series will introduce the basics of caring for livestock. In this workshop, youth will learn how to care for farm animals, what to feed them, how to do regular health checks and more. Participants do not need to have any prior animal experience or currently own livestock. This is a beginner/introductory level program. An optional in-person field day with hands-on animal science is scheduled for Saturday, May 4.

The workshop is free; participation is limited to 15. Required registration closes April 8. Register on the event webpage to receive the link and at-home materials.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-581-8206; sarah.sparks@maine.edu.