UMaine Extension 4-H starts citizen science club May 5

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer a citizen science club for grades 4–8 meeting weekly 3:30–4:30 p.m. from May 5–June 9.

This virtual 4-H citizen scientists club encourages youth to practice citizen science in their own backyard, with a variety of citizen science opportunities to consider, and report their observations while making connections with fellow citizen scientists in their community and around the state. Youth will need online access and the ability to take and share photos.

The club is free to join; enrollment is limited to 15 members. Register on the 4-H club webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.581.8206; sarah.sparks@maine.edu.