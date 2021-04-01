UMaine Extension 4-H virtual passport club takes off April 24

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a virtual cultural exchange club for youth, best suited for ages 12–18 years, with its first meeting scheduled for 9:30–10:30 a.m. April 24. Additional meetings will be 9:30–10:30 a.m. May 8 and 22, and 4–5 p.m. April 29, May 13 and 27.

“4-H Virtual Passport Around the World” is a short-term special interest club designed to introduce young people from different cultural backgrounds to their peers around the world through brief presentations, hands-on activities and discussions. Countries included in this session are Lebanon, Armenia, Slovakia, Moldova, Romania and the Czech Republic. A UMaine Extension 4-H volunteer who also is a volunteer with Greenheart Exchange, a nonprofit international educational exchange organization, will lead the club.

The club is free to join; some materials required from participants for each session. Register and find more information on the program webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation or discuss financial assistance for required materials, contact Sara King, 207.743.6329; sara.king@maine.edu.