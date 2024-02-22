UMaine Extension 4-H workshop explores Maine’s April solar eclipse

ORONO – The University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H program is offering a free online workshop for youth ages 9-18, focused on the upcoming solar eclipse in April. The workshop will be held Thursdays from 4-5 p.m. March 21 through April 11.

Maine is set to experience a full solar eclipse on April 8, providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for residents of the state. A total solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align in a direct line, resulting in a darkened sky and various atmospheric changes. During the eclipse, the center of the Moon’s shadow will hit the Earth, creating a unique and awe-inspiring phenomenon.

The 4-H workshop will delve into the science behind solar eclipses, offering hands-on experiments to help participants understand the phenomenon better. The workshop will also explore how youth can contribute to NASA’s data collection efforts during the eclipse in Maine.

To culminate the workshop, a ‘Solar Eclipse Extravaganza’ will be held on April 11, allowing participants to reflect on their experience of viewing the solar eclipse.

Participation in the workshop is free; space is limited to 15 participants. Registration closes March 1. Registered participants will receive a link to access the workshop online and will also be provided with at-home materials.

To register visit the program webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sarah Sparks, sarah.sparks@maine.edu, 207-581-8206.