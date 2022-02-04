UMaine Extension 4-H workshop explores Maine’s marshlands, climate change

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer an online workshop for youth ages 12–18 years about marshlands and climate change from 1:30–2:45 p.m. Feb. 23.

“Maine’s Mysterious Marshlands: Using eDNA to Understand Climate Change” will explore Maine’s salt marshes and their environmental DNA to understand this habitat’s role in the midst of a changing climate. Hands-on games and demonstrations will give participants an in-depth view of the science of eDNA and salt marsh ecology. University of Maine graduate student Heather Richard will lead the workshop.

The workshop is free; participation is limited to 15. Required registration closes Feb. 11. Register on the event webpage to receive the link and at-home materials. This workshop is supported by Maine EPSCoR at UMaine. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.581.8206 or sarah.sparks@maine.edu.