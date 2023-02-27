UMaine Extension Class: Swine 101

FARMINGTON – Join Dr. Colt W. Knight, University of Maine Cooperative Extension State Livestock Specialist, for a 2-hour primer on raising pastured pork. Topics include: breed selection, basic reproductive information, swine nutrition, fencing, housing, meat yield, and more.

The class is at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension at 138 Pleasant Street in Farmington, Friday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This program is for folks who are planning to get a couple of pigs this spring to raise through the summer and harvest in the fall as well as folks who are planning to get a sow to raise their own piglets. Registration is required. extension.umaine.edu/register/product/swine-raisingpastured-pork-2023/